Four Of Six Teens Charged As Adults For Baltimore County Robberies, Police Say

Six suspects between the ages of 14 and 18 years old were implicated in two robberies that were reported on Aug. 5 near a shopping center in Towson and Owings Mills.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday night, officers were called to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, where there was a reported armed robbery in a Dulaney Valley Road shopping center.

During the investigation, officers were able to track down the suspects' vehicle, which was heading the wrong-way along Pennsylvania Avenue.

All six were taken into custody, and they recovered a semi-automatic 9mm handgun and a 9mm magazine that contained 14 rounds of ammunition.

While officers in Towson were investigating the incident, a second robbery in Owings Mills was uncovered, and it was determined the same group was responsible for both crimes.

Four of the suspects have been charged as an adult.

The waived juveniles and adult suspects are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status, according to officials.

They face charges that include armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft, and various handgun charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.