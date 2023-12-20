Father Charged With Shooting Death Of 2-Year-Old Daughter In Baltimore: Police

Days after the death of 2-year-old Charlee Gamble at an area hospital, the Baltimore Police Department announced that Christopher Gamble, 28, has been charged for his alleged role in the death.

On Sunday night, the toddler was driven to the hospital to be treated for a reported gunshot wound suffered in the 6100 block of Park Heights Avenue, police say, where she would later die from her injuries.

Following the investigation, police said that Christopher Gamble was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility to be charged.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.