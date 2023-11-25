Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Parkville Under Investigation: Maryland AG

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning to the 300 block of Chapel Gate Lane, where there was a reported shooting.

According to a spokesperson from the department, upon arrival at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman who were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Both were rushed to the hospital after paramedics provided first aid, but both died from their injuries, officials said.

No information about a possible shooter or suspect was released by the department.

The incident is now being investigated by homicide detectives. Anyone with information about the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

