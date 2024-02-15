Fatal Crash Of UMBC University Student In Rental Car Prompts Outpour Of Community Support

Dhruvil Modi, a UMBC student and graduate research intern from India, was killed in a crash involving a rental car near Ridge Road and Furnace Avenue in Hanover on Saturday, Feb. 10, according to a GoFundMe describing him as having a “bright spirit and ambitious dreams.”

The financial liabilities of the crash are now lie on Modi’s roommate, causing a “unforeseen and dire situation,” the campaign says.

“This unforeseen burden adds to the profound sorrow of losing a dear friend, along with the stress of navigating significant financial challenges during this already difficult time,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Dhanush Gohil.

More than $23,250 had been raised as of Thursday, Feb. 15 with all proceeds allocated to rental car liabilities.

“Your support, in any form, is immensely appreciated,” writes Gohil.

“In these moments of despair, the collective compassion and kindness of our community shine as beacons of hope and solidarity.”

