Families Displaced By Three-Alarm Windsor Mill Apartment Fire Days Before Christmas

At least one person had to be rescued by fire crews who were called to the Tuscany Woods Apartment fire in Windsor Mill that broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning on East Bend Court.

Investigators said that they were met at the building by flames coming from a second floor unit that quickly spread to the attic space, impacting more than 30 apartments inside the building.

It took more than 100 firefighters several hours to knock down the flames, and the fire was declared under control around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was hospitalized with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after suffering smoke inhalation, officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire are now under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department. It is unclear how many people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski took to social media to share his sentiments following the fire.

"My heart goes out to every family impacted by this morning’s tragic fire. We are fully committed to doing all we can to support and house those affected," he posted. "Sincerest thanks to the hardworking men and women in (the Baltimore County Fire Department) for their efforts in combatting the blaze."

The fire and subsequent investigation led to road closures in the area for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

Check Daily Voice for updates as the investigation into the three-alarm fire continues.

