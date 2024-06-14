Explosions Reported, Church Evacuated By Utility Room Fire In Baltimore

At approximately 4 a.m. on June 14, crews from the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Christ Lutheran Church in the 700 block of South Charles Street, where there was a fire in the utility room, which caused an evacuation of the building.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical related.

According to the agency, there were also reports of explosions in the basement of the building and adjacent manholes.

No injuries were reported.

There were several roads closed in the area while crews investigated the incident and cleared the area.

The fire remains under investigation.

