Ukrainian Filmmaker Showcasing Immigrant Struggle On Baltimore's Big Screen

From the city streets to the movie seats, one Ukrainian filmmaker using his film to bring the ongoing struggle of the Ukrainian people Baltimore's big screen for the first time.

Volodymyr Mula debuted his award-winning documentary, called "UKE: The Untold Story of Hockey Legends," in Ukraine in 2020.

The documentary follows multiple Ukrainian hockey players coming to the United States to play in the National Hockey League including Wayne Gretzky, Johnny Bucyk, Jerry Sawchuk and more.

Given the mass exodus of Ukrainians fleeing the country in the wake of the Russian invasion, Mula believes now is a perfect time to reintroduce "UKE's" message.

"It's not only a sports documentary. It's a documentary about immigration of Ukrainian people," Mula said. "Today we have a very similar situation because a lot of people left Ukraine because of war and a lot of people [are] trying to find a new home."

Zach Wenger is with the Dnipro Ukrainian Club of Baltimore who is hosting the movie gala event showcasing "UKE" at the FFX Events Live on Sunday, April 24. Wenger said this event has been a long time coming.

"We love to host these things to promote Ukrainian heritage and culture, and it just seemed like a right fit," he said.

The Ukrainian government had to grant Mula permission to come to the US for two weeks and show the film. He hopes the event will help educate the American audience on the struggle the Ukrainian people continue to have to this day.

"We do must do whatever we do we can do to protect us," Mula said. "We don't want to live in immigration. We want to live in our country and that's why we must be united and we must help Ukrainians and Ukraine to be independent."

"It's just an incredible story," Wenger said regarding the film. "If you're a sports fan, you're going to be blown away by how well done it is. But if you have no sports background whatsoever, you're also going to enjoy it."

In addition, Wenger said Mula is a "prime example of what the Ukrainian people have shown the world" by being an advocate.

All profits from the event will be donated to the Stand with Ukraine – Humanitarian Fund. Tickets to the viewing can be purchased online at FPXevents.com.

