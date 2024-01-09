Driver Struck By Stolen Vehicle During High-Speed Pursuit Killed In Baltimore, Police Say

A Baltimore police aerial unit reportedly observed a car with stolen tags heading through the Western District around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, leading to a deadly series of events.

Officers nearby attempted to stop the car, police said, which then sped off down the 2700 block of West Franklin Street before striking another vehicle.

Both vehicles came to a stop, and three men were seen running from the suspect vehicle, two of whom were arrested, according to investigators.

The driver of the struck vehicle suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

One of the suspects was taken to a nearby hospital for unspecified injuries and upon his release will be charged. The other suspect was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility.

No details about the suspects has been released by the Baltimore Police Department.

The investigation is being led by the C.R.A.S.H. Team and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

