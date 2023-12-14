Driver Charged For Crash That Sent Good Samaritan Over Bridge In Baltimore: Mdta Police

Latrell Sanders, 28, has been charged with manslaughter and other offenses after he was driving more than 100 mph on I-395 heading to I-95 in Baltimore and crashed, killing Smithsburg resident Robert Taylor Horne, who had stopped to assist a disabled driver.

Emergency crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department were called to I-395 at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, where there was a multi-vehicle crash that led to a person falling over a Jersey wall approximately 100 feet to his death.

According to a Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA) spokesperson, Horne, 50, stopped on the ramp to assist the driver of a disabled vehicle parked partially in the left shoulder and left lane, though there were multiple warning lights to alert approaching drivers to them.

While assisting the driver, officials say that Sanders, a Windsor Mill native, was speeding in the area when he crashed into another vehicle and then Horne in the shoulder, causing him to be thrown over the barrier into the water below.

Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department recovered Horne's body from the water, and he was pronounced dead.

Months later, on Thursday, police announced that Sanders had been arrested and charged with manslaughter by vehicle, driving a vehicle on a highway at speed exceeding limit (101 mph in a 55 mph zone), DUI, and other related offenses.

