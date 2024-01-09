A Mazda being driven by Lacy O'Neill was struck pulling out of a parking lot shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 near the 3000 block of Eastern Boulevard, Baltimore County police said.

O'Neill was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized for evaluation of less severe injuries, police say.

A Kenwood High School graduate, O'Neill had been with the Maryland Air National Guard since 2014, where she had been serving as a drill status Guard member up until her death.

O'Neill was deployed multiple times during her career in the armed forces, according to Maryland Air National Guard Capt. Allison Fleming, the acting commander of the 175th, having earned numerous accolades during her time in the service.

"Lacy was truly a remarkable person and an amazing troop who was always positive, resilient, loving, and reliable. Also, she was an incredible supervisor to our junior Airmen,” Fleming said.. “She had an outgoing personality and was a friend to everyone in the squadron – quick to laugh and tease, but also endlessly kind and thoughtful.

"Her loss is a devastation to the squadron and our thoughts and prayers go to her family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Lacy.”

Friends and family flooded Facebook to mourn the loss of O'Neill and to express their sorrow over her unexpected passing, led by fiance and sister, who penned emotional posts.

"If the size of heart, the measure of life and not longevity, you have lived 1000 years," another friend wrote. "You are such an amazing woman and we've been humbled to see how many people's lives you touched in just 30 short years.

"I don't think even you realize the deep impact and indelible mark you created."

There will be a viewing for O'Neill from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Connellys Funeral Home at 300 Mace Avenue in Essex, followed by a Celebration of Life at Sylvester's Saloon on Golden Ring Road in Essex.

