Decomposing Body Found Off Oregon Ridge Trail In Baltimore County, Police Say

On Sunday, March 17, officers were called to the Oregon Ridge Trail in Cockeysville when a passerby found a decomposing male body in the woods around 4 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police have not identified the body and believe the incident to be isolated.

The Baltimore County Crisis Response System (BCCRS) can be reached at 410-931-2214 and through the national crisis hotline number 988. This hotline provides free, confidential, and round-the-clock assistance which immediately connects individuals to emergency emotional support.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.