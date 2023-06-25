Damaging Thunderstorms, Hail Could Be Heading To DMV Region

An alert was issued on Sunday afternoon advising that there is "an increased confidence" that there will be severe thunderstorms with possible hail and damaging winds on Monday, June 26.

The "weather threat" is listed between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for those east of I-95, while it is set between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. east of the highway.

According to weather officials, winds may reach upwards of 60 mph in some neighborhoods, and "large hail (is possible)"

Some areas may also see up to two inches of rainfall during the incoming storm.

"(A) Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia," the agency warns.

On Monday, in addition to the threat of thunderstorms and hail, there is also a warning regarding flash flooding across the entire region throughout Monday night."

