Could Baltimore's Maggie Sajak Replace Vanna White On 'Wheel Of Fortune?'

White herself certainly thinks so, she told E! News. She's filled in before, anyway.

Maggie, 28, grew up in Severna Park, MD, and earned her undergrad degree from Princeton University, before completing law school at Columbia University.

She currently handles social correspondence for "Wheel Of Fortune," and as her dad and longtime host Pat Sajak prepares to retire, White is opening up to E! News about Maggie's possible future on "Wheel Of Fortune."

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White told the outlet.

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer."

Ryan Seacrest will be replacing the elder Sajak, as he retires after nearly four decades on the show.

