Correctional Officer From Baltimore Gets Time For Sexually Abusing Inmates At MD Prison: Feds

Baltimore native Owen Nesmith, 54, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 20, to multiple charges that include the depravation of rights under the color of law and making false statements for having sexual contact with victims at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup.

On Thursday, officials announced that Nesmith has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for abusing the inmates.

Nesmith was the acting lieutenant at the facility, prosecutors say, and he admitted that between 2005 and 2017, he sexually assaulted at least three prisoners.

According to his guilty plea, in February 2005, Nesmith followed his first victim back to his cell, while no other inmates were around, and instructed him to perform a sexual act on him, which the prisoner did not consent to.

In July 2015, Nesmith admitted to conducting a strip search of a second inmate, touching him inappropriately after locking him in a gated area before sexually assaulting him.

"After removing (his victim's) pants, Nesmith sexually assaulted (him), causing him pain and bodily injury," federal officials said.

The third incident happened in December 2017 when Nesmith engaged in a sexual act with a victim without his consent when he came to the officer's office to discuss a possible job position.

At the time, Nesmith was the acting lieutenant of the building and his authorization was required for the inmate to get the job.

In addition to his prison term, Nesmith was also ordered by a judge to serve three years of supervised release.

