Chemical Leak Reported In Curtis Bay Area In Baltimore: City Officials

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter confirmed on Friday, May 19, that the leak has reported in the area, and both Mayor Brandon Scott's administration and the Maryland Department of Environment are aware and responding to the situation.

"We understand that this is a challenging and concerning time for all residents of Curtis Bay and surrounding communities," she posted on Twitter. "Rest assured that the authorities are working diligently to stabilize the situation and minimize any potential harm."

More details are expected to be released as the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

