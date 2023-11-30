Carjacker Not Quick Enough To Escape From Would-Be Victim In Baltimore, Police Say

A would-be carjacking victim took matters into his own hands and didn't let a burgeoning teen criminal get away after a pair attempted to flee the scene of the crime, but was't quick enough this time.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, police say that a 27-year-old man was approached in the 3500 block of Dolfield Avenue by two Black men who attempted to gain access to his vehicle, though he refused, prompting the duo to scatter, one on foot and one in a red Toyota.

They picked the wrong guy to mess with.

The victim proceeded to get out of his car and chased down one carjacker on foot to the 4300 block of Wabash Avenue, where he was able to take him down until Mass Transit Police on patrol were tipped off about the incident by a passerby and they took a 15-year-old suspect into custody who was armed with a BB gun.

Further investigation also linked the teen to a second armed carjacking that happened less than an hour before in the 7000 block of Surrey Drive.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, where he was charged for carjacking and attempted carjacking.

