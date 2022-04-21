You Can Now Adopt Dogs For Free In Baltimore County

If you're looking to find your furrever best friend, then this is your time.

The Baltimore County Animal Services has waved all adoption fees because their dog adoption room has reached max capacity the group said on Facebook.

Those looking to adopt can visit the shelter, located at 13800 Manor Road in Baldwin, from 12-6 p.m. on weekdays or 12-5 p.m. on weekends to scope out their potential pup.

People must be at least 18 years old to adopt, present a valid photo ID and pass a background check for animal-related offenses.

Of course if you cannot adopt, the shelter says you can help by spreading the word.

