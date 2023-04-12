Winning $713K Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Randallstown Convenience Store Remains Unclaimed

The sixth-largest prize ever won on a Maryland Lottery “FAST PLAY” instant-win player remains unclaimed after it was sold at an area store, leaving just 14 jackpots to go.

A winning $713,088 “Fast Play” ticket was sold at Pantry One on Old Court Road in Randallstown, though as of Tuesday, April 11, the lucky lotto player has yet to claim the six-figure cash windfall.

The $20 game has a progressive jackpot that starts at $250,000 and grows with the sale of each ticket until a player cashes in big. The largest prize ever won on a progressive jackpot was $2.6 million on a “Diamond Mine” ticket that was sold in October 2021 in a Baltimore liquor store.

With the winning “golden ticket” in hand, the lotto player will have up to 182 days to claim the prize by mail or in person at Lottery Headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center.

The winning Maryland Lottery player isn’t the only one celebrating. For selling the ticket, Pantry One will also be granted a $1,000 bonus.

