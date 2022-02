A restaurant closed by the Baltimore Health Department will not be reopening, WBAL-TV reports.

Health officials shut down Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. at Harborplace citing failure to renew its food permit, the outlet says.

The eatery has been permanently closed since Thursday, Feb. 10, the outlet reports.

The seafood restaurant chain inspired by the 1994 film "Forrest Gump" has 36 locations worldwide, according to its website.

