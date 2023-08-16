Brazen Burglars Drive Through Jewelry Storefront During Bold Baltimore County Robbery: Police

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, police say that a van drove through the front of Radcliffe Jewelers in the 1800 block of Reistertown Road during a robbery in Pikesville.

According to investigators, once inside, the suspects stole several high-end items before fleeing the area.

No information about the suspects was released by the Baltimore County Police Department.

The investigation is in its infancy.

Anyone with information about the burglary has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (410) 887-6296 or (410) 307-2020.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

