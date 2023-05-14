Boy Accused Of Shooing 14-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department were called to a home in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street, where there was a report of a midday shooting.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

Her condition was not immediately available on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that a person of interest, identified only as a "juvenile male" was taken into custody.

No other details were released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators in Baltimore by calling (410) 396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

