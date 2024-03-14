Border Patrol Officers Intercept 32-Pound Load Of Pot Heading To London Through BWI Airport

CBP officers said in a Wednesday, March 13 release that the load was smuggled through along with a 22-year-old California woman heading to London on Sunday, Feb. 25.

It was found in a suitcase that was being loaded onto the Reykjavik, Iceland-bound flight. The traveler had follow-on travel to London. CBP officers identified the passenger using her baggage tag and met her at the departure gate.

Officers then took both the passenger and her suitcase to CBP’s inspection station where they extracted 30 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana from inside.

Collectively, the packages weighed 31 pounds, 14 ounces, having an estimated street value of $150,000, depending on potency, CPB officers said.

“Marijuana may be decriminalized in some states; however, bulk smuggling remains illegal federally, and Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to seize marijuana when we encounter it,” said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore. “Smugglers gamble with their freedom to chase a few extra bucks. Despite this traveler not being criminally charged, CBP officers will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold smugglers accountable.”

The passenger has not been charged, however, the criminal investigation is ongoing.

