Body Pulled From Water In Baltimore: Fire Officials (DEVELOPING)

At approximately 3 p.. on Thursday, May 4, crews were called to the 100 block of South President Street, where there were reports of a body in the water.

The person - whose body has not been identified - was pronounced dead. The circumstances behind the person's death have not been released.

An investigation has been launched in the area as Special Operations personnel got the body out of the water.

There were temporary traffic delays in the area while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

