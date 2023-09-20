Baltimore Restaurant Inspired By Late Sister, Grandmother Makes NY Times 'Best In America' List

One of those is based in Baltimore.

Little Donna's, inspired by Chef Robbie Tutlewski's grandmother "Little Donna," who he grew up cooking with, and his sister, Jill, is the only restaurant representing Maryland on the NYT list.

The menu boasts midwestern and Eastern European fusion dishes like pierogies, kielbasa-stuffed schnitzel, crab-stuffed catfish, and flourless chocolate brownie parfait.

Little Donna's is located at 1812 Bank St., Baltimore. Click here for the full list from the NYT.

