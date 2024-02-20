Baltimore Man Wakes Up From Midday Nap $50K Richer After Big Lottery Win

George Butcher of Baltimore won the top $50,000 prize after placing a $1 straight bet on the Feb. 14 evening drawing and Feb. 15 midday drawing with the numbers 95636.

He placed his lucky wager at Royal Farms on West Padonia Road in Timonium.

“NO WAY! What? No way!” George tells lottery officials he yelled from his bed after waking from his nap and realizing he’d won the Feb. 15 midday drawing.

He plans to spend his winnings by investing in home repairs, enjoy a family vacation, and pay off some bills.

“You aren’t always sure of the results but when you win, it’s worth it,” George said about the lottery, adding that his winning numbers came from a license plate number.

