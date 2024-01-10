Baltimore Family Rallying Community Support For Beloved Mom Who Died Unexpectedly At 33

Natasha S. Randolph died Sunday, Dec. 31, her obituary says. She was 33.

A GoFundMe launched by Natasha’s family had surpassed $2,800 in donations in less than a week.

“I’m reaching out to my family and friends about my baby sister who left us suddenly and hurt my family deeply with her sudden departure,” reads the campaign, created by Nikita Shaw.

The fundraiser states that while Natasha has a life insurance policy, her husband is having a “hard time with obtaining her benefits.”

“Anything will help little or big,” Shaw writes. Whatever is donated will go to her services and kids and husband…we still grieving and [are] having a hard time getting through this horrible time.”

Natasha’s memorial is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13 at March Funeral Home - East on E. North Avenue in Baltimore.

Click here to view/donate to the Natasha Hearon Randolph campaign on GoFundMe.

“Just a reminder Natasha was a great mother, sister, wife and friend…Thank you everyone for your support we really appreciate it.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.