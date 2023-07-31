Attempted Murderer Pushed Man Down Steps During Disagreement In Baltimore, Police Say

Shakeef Hatcher, 45, has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a man who suffered critical injuries when a verbal argument turned physical earlier this month.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, to investigate an assault that left a man unresponsive in a stairwell.

When they arrived in the area, officers found the man suffering from traumatic injuries to his head and he was rushed to an area hospital.

It was later determined that Hatcher pushed the man down some stairs, resulting in the injuries.

The investigation led detectives to identify Hatcher as the main suspect in the assault, and he was arrested in the unit block of South Calvert Street, the department announced on Monday, July 31.

Hatcher was charged with first-degree attempted murder and other charges for his alleged role in the assault. No information about his next court appearance has been released by the police.

