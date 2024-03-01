55-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore’s Frankford Neighborhood In Broad Daylight: Police

Police were called to the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane to investigate the shooting report around 1:05 p.m.

A 55-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is being led by Northeast District Shooting detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444.

