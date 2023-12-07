$50K In Taxpayer Money Paid For Fuel At Independent Baltimore Golf Courses Since 2017: Audit

Unbeknownst to personnel, the DGS spent more than $49,400 for the fuel at Mount Pleasant and Pine Ridge golf courses, between 2017 and 2023, the audit found.

Both courses municipal golf courses but are independently operated and managed by a non-profit organization.

The city had run Pine Ridge, Mount Pleasant, and several other area golf courses until 1985, when the Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation (BMGC) took over, after reaching an agreement with the City of Baltimore.

BMGC covers fuel inventory management and fuel purchases at all of its courses.

The 26-page audit report, which was presented at the Dec. 6 Board of Estimates meeting.

“Monitoring the city’s fuel usage is so important, and it is incredible we’ve gone this long without having safeguards in place," Baltimore Comptroller Billy Henry said.

"Among other glaring issues, our auditors discovered potential fraud concerning fuel usage, It's crucial that DGS swiftly implement these recommendations. Urgent action is needed to prevent any additional problems."

