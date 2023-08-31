30-Year-Old Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Connection To Woman Shot In Baltimore: Police

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, a 26-year-old woman reported to police that she had been struck in the head with a baseball bat in the 4800 block of Beaufort Avenue, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

However, responding paramedics called to bring her to a hospital found out that she had in fact, been shot by an unknown assailant.

This week, police announced that Larry Winder III had been identified as a suspect in the shooting.

He was arrested without incident and charged with attempted first-degree murder at the department's Central Booking Intake Facility.

No information about his next court date has been released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

