30 Pounds Of Weed, Edibles Taken Off Baltimore Streets During Massive Bust: Police

Three men were taken into custody on Saturday afternoon when members of the Baltimore Police Department's executed a search and seizure warrant in the 700 block of East Preston Street.

The bust happened at around 2 p.m. on June 8.

According to police, detectives recovered approximately 15 pounds of cannabis, 15 pounds of cannabis gummies/edibles, a Glock 43 9mm handgun with one live round in the chamber, and four rounds in the magazine, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The three men - whose names have not been released - were 26, 25, and 22, and were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore to face drug and weapon charges.

