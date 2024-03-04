3 Arrested For Murder In Baltimore’s Southwest District

Davon Butler, 18, Charles Bowen, 19, and a 17-year-old male whose name was not released, were arrested by members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force on Wednesday, Feb. 28, Baltimore Police said. They were each charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives believe the suspects were involved in the shooting of Darcell Mitchell, who was found wounded from gunfire in a home on the 800 block of West Lexington Street around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Mitchell was shot while standing outside and then ran inside a home, where police were notified.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspects were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

