2 Arrested After Pepper-Spraying, Robbing Man In Baltimore: Police

Officers responded to investigate the assault report on the 2700 block of Frederick Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

A man told officers that he had been “sprayed by mace and robbed by a female and male suspect” on the 3200 block of Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore Police said.

A follow-up search of the area led to the identification and arrest of Robert Hewitt, 30, and Lisa Triplett, 29, near the 2700 block of Frederick Avenue.

Both were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged.

