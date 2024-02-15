Mostly Cloudy 36°

SHARE

17-Year-Old Found Shot Near Baltimore Apartment Building: Police

A teen was found shot near a Baltimore apartment building before dawn on Thursday, February 15, police say.

Baltimore Police Department

Baltimore Police Department

Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to the shooting report near the 4600 block of Pen Lucy Road just after 5:25 a.m. and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The location of the shooting is unknown, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE