17-Year-Old Found Shot Near Baltimore Apartment Building: Police

Officers responded to the shooting report near the 4600 block of Pen Lucy Road just after 5:25 a.m. and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The location of the shooting is unknown, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

