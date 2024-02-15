13-Year-Old Dundalk Girl Missing For A Week, Police Say

A'Myjae Ludd, 13, was last seen in Dundalk on Thursday, Feb. 8, Baltimore County Police said in a release on Thursday, Feb. 15.

A'Myjae stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. She has brown/red hair and brown eyes.

Police were unsure of what clothes A'Myjae may have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on A'Myjae’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

