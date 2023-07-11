A Few Clouds 86°

$100K Lottery Prize Brings New Meaning For White Marsh Man On Anniversary Of Mother's Death

A trip to the store to pick up lunch for his children led to a $100,000 windfall for a “blessed” Maryland father who claimed his prize on a day that holds a special place in his heart.

Matthew of White Marsh was feeling lucky and blessed after he returned from a trip to buy lunchmeat with a winning scratch-off worth $100,000.
Zak Failla
White Marsh resident Matthew was feeling lucky when a trip to Weis Markets on Scott Moore Way in Perry Hall led to him purchasing a $10 “Gold X50” scratcher while waiting for his deli order that would lead him to a six-figure prize, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

After realizing that he won the top “Gold X50” prize, the Maryland Lottery player waited for several days before claiming his winnings to commemorate the anniversary of his mother’s death, providing him a positive memory on an otherwise somber date.

The lucky lottery player said that with his newfound cash, he’s going to throw most of it into a college fund for his son, though he also plans to spoil his wife with a trip to Greece for her upcoming birthday.

“A $10 ticket pays for college,” the father of two mused when he came to collect his winnings.

Matthew said that he was eager to share the tale of his Lottery win “because I want everyone to feel like I feel,” adding that he felt “shocked at first … Blessed … Lucky.

“I look at it as a blessing.”  

