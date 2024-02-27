Woman Who Fled To Florida After Killing Severna Park Father Gets 30 Years In Prison: Prosecutor

Ronnisha Harris, who has no fixed address, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, with all but 30 suspended, with the first five years to be served without the possibility of parole for the murder of Raphael "Ray-Ray" Johnson, Jr. last year.

On March 2, 2023, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the 100 block of Obery Court, where there were reports of gunfire, and they found the 48-year-old Severna Park resident dead with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

According to prosecutors, "surveillance video showed a woman chasing the victim on foot and firing at him multiple times, causing community members, including small children, to flee for their safety."

Once she was close enough, the woman in the video can be seen firing a single shot into the back of Johnson's head, and she was later identified by witnesses as the shooter.

Following the shooting, Harris did her best to evade law enforcement, escaping to Tampa, Florida, before federal authorities caught up with her on May 24, 2023.

Harris was apprehended and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a violent crime in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

"This was a targeted shooting in broad daylight that not only took a man's life but also put small children and civilians at risk as they scattered for safety," Leitess said.

"(Harris) thought she could escape several states away, but due to the efforts of the Annapolis Police Department and our partners with the US Marshals, she was located and brought to justice."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.