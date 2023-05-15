Woman Stabbed In Labor, Delivery Wing Of Glen Burnie Hospital, Police Say

Charlotte resident Malcolm Lee Jones, is facing an assault charge following a stabbing incident at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, May 13.

Police say that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Glen Bernie hospital to investigate a reported verbal argument that turned physical in the labor and delivery wing of the facility.

During the argument, investigators determined that Jones allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a woman before fleeing the area on foot as officers arrived.

He was located not far from the hospital and arrested without incident. No weapon was recovered.

Charges against Jones are pending. The victim is expected to survive.

