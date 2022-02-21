'Seasonal Flip Flop': Fluctuating Temps Bringing 2 Wildly Different Storms To Northeast

It's hot and it's cold, it's rain then it's snow.

That's what meteorologists are saying to expect this week in the Northeast. They call it "seasonal flip-flop."

The week will start off warm and sunny on Monday, Feb. 21, with temps in the mid-50s, the National Weather Service said.

The first storm is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. That one will be mostly rain and will last until early Wednesday morning, when temps drop to the 30s, the NWS said.

That rain could turn to flurries.

Clouds will part later in the day making for sunny skies, but with a temperature drop to the low-30s.

Thursday will have a slight warmup with temps in the high-30s, before another round of both rain and snow on Friday.

The weekend is expected to be sunny but cold.

