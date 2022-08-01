Dangerous Freezing Rain Takes Aim On Region: What To Expect Early Next Week

North Jersey and much of Pennsylvania could be blasted with freezing rain Sunday ahead of bitterly cold temps, making for slick and icy roads going into the week, meteorologists say.

Light rain moving into the region in the morning mixed with lingering cold air will likely create freezing rain beginning around 10 a.m. north and west of I-95, the National Weather Service says.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of the Philadelphia and Harrisburg areas, along with 11 counties in New Jersey.

"The greatest risk of several hours of icy travel will be from Saturday night to early Sunday in the central Appalachians and early Sunday over interior New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Temps will warm up just a bit to around 40 Sunday afternoon and help melt some of the ice, before they plummet back down to the low 20s, making for an even deeper freeze overnight, the NWS says.

Looking ahead, Monday will be mostly sunny but cold, with a high around 30 while Tuesday will be sunny with a high around 20, according to the NWS.

