Weapons, Drugs Seized During Bust In Anne Arundel County, Police Say

Brittany Nicole Shelley, 35, of Millersville, is facing charges after being busted following a weeks-long investigation into reported drug deals in the area.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, in January, the agency received a tip about possible narcotics distribution in the region, leading investigators to identify Shelley as a possible suspect.

Shelley was found away from her home on Thursday, leading to the execution of a search warrant at her home in the 200 block of Chalet Circle West in Millersville, which led to the seizure of:

41 suspected Oxycodone pills;

25 grams of cocaine;

Digital scale with residue on it;

Three handguns;

An extended magazine;

Several other magazines;

Ammunition;

Mobile phone;

$2,299 in cash.

Shelley was arrested and charges are pending.

