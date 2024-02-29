Wanted Man Busted In Anne Arundel County With 33 Baggies Of Drugs: Police

Officers patrolling Faywood Avenue in Glen Burnie saw resident Ervin Demontray Montague, 37, in the area around 9:55 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Knowing he had a warrant, officers tried to stop him, prompting him to flee.

Montague was caught after a brief foot chase, where officers searched him and found 33 baggies with approximately 14.31 grams of suspected cocaine, one gel capsule with approximately .81 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and drug packaging material.

Montague was arrested and charged with various drug offenses.

