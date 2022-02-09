Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Traffic

'Substantial Delays' On Maryland Roadway Expected After High-Pressure Gas Line Impacted: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Mountain Road at Meehling Road
Mountain Road at Meehling Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A high-pressure gas line that was impacted on Friday afternoon could have long-lasting implications for motorists in Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Baltimore Gas and Electric advised that delays will be substantial as they look to repair the gas leak, and it could be upwards of 24 hours until the roadway is reopened, according to police.

It is unclear what caused the leak.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.