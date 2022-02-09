'Substantial Delays' On Maryland Roadway Expected After High-Pressure Gas Line Impacted: Police

A high-pressure gas line that was impacted on Friday afternoon could have long-lasting implications for motorists in Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Baltimore Gas and Electric advised that delays will be substantial as they look to repair the gas leak, and it could be upwards of 24 hours until the roadway is reopened, according to police.

It is unclear what caused the leak.

