A major Maryland roadway was shut down on Friday afternoon due to a reported gas leak.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak.

Officials said that it is unclear when the roadway would reopen.

This is a developing story.

