Teens Busted Breaking Into Broadneck Elementary School In Anne Arundel

Three teens led police in Anne Arundel right to them when they burglarized an area elementary school early on Thursday morning, officials said.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to an alarm that went off at Broadneck Elementary School on Shore Acres Road in Arnold.

When they arrived, police say that officers found several unoccupied vehicles that had their engines still warm.

Investigators were able to establish a perimeter around the school and three suspects, all from Arnold were apprehended:

Michael Hayes Reed, 18;

Maxwell Trent Lambden, 18;

A 17-year-old juvenile.

Charges against the three teens are pending on Thursday.

