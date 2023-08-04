Teen Falsely Accused Of Theft Assaulted By Grown Man At Arundel Mills Mall, Police Say

Miguel A. Jorge had to be restrained after he assaulted a 14-year-old boy at the Hanover mall in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle who he alleged stole from him, though his claims were ultimately found to be unfounded, according to investigators.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, it is alleged that Jorge accused the teen of stealing his phone, and grabbed him around the throat, strangling him until the situation could be broken up.

According to police, the minor did not have the phone in his possession when officers responded to the mall, and there was no evidence that he ever took Jorge’s phone, leading to his arrest.

Charges against Jorge are pending.

