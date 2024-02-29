Taking Wife's Advice Pays $100K For Anne Arundel County Lottery Player

The man’s wife, who works overseas, told her husband during their daily talk about a dream she’d had the night before.

“She told me that she’d seen us winning a lot of money and that it was from the lottery,” the man told officials.

Asked to go pick up a ticket, he eagerly complied with his wife’s request and grabbed one at 7-Eleven at 8930 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena — but his selection took a bit of thought.

“It wasn’t a Powerball or Mega Millions night, those are the games I first thought to play,” the husband said. “But then, I saw the Mega Multiplier ticket.”

The $10 FAST PLAY ticket debuted last April. The man won the fourth top prize in the game, leaving 26 remaining $100,000 winners.

“My legs started shaking when I saw the matching numbers and realized how much I’d won,” the Glen Burnie man said.

“I thought about keeping it from my wife until she returns next week, but I couldn’t. Our phone call that night was a very happy one.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.