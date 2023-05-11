Suspicious Email Causes Concern For School Administrators In Anne Arundel County

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, the three schools in the Old Mill complex (Old Mill High School, Middle School North, Middle School South) were placed into a precautionary lockdown to investigate a threat that was emailed to district administrators.

Rippling Woods Elementary School and Ruth Parker Eason School were also put in a "shelter in place" status as a precaution.

According to officials, the lockdown was lifted before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The investigation into the incident determined that the lockdown was put in place due to an email received by the school that was deemed threatening, though officials were unable to initially find the sender, who was a student.

In their latest update, school officials said that police were ultimately able to track down the sender and the issue was ultimately resolved, though additional police were deployed to the Old Mill complex as a precaution.

