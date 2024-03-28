Overcast 51°

SHARE

'Suspicious Death Investigation' Launched After Human Remains Found In Annapolis Woods: Police

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a wooded area on Thursday morning.

The suspicious death investigation was launched in the&nbsp;900 block of Spa Road in Annapolis.

The suspicious death investigation was launched in the 900 block of Spa Road in Annapolis.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Annapolis Police

Annapolis Police

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Mhugg (Mike Hugg)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, officers were called to the 900 block of Spa Road to investigate a reported unresponsive person who was ultimately determined to be dead by first responders.

The victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death, according to officials.

No details about the victim has been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (410) 260-3439.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE