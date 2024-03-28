'Suspicious Death Investigation' Launched After Human Remains Found In Annapolis Woods: Police

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, officers were called to the 900 block of Spa Road to investigate a reported unresponsive person who was ultimately determined to be dead by first responders.

The victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death, according to officials.

No details about the victim has been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (410) 260-3439.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.