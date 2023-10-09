Substitute Teacher Brings Loaded Gun To Glen Burnie High School: Police

Shortly before dismissal on Friday, Oct. 6, an Anne Arundel County Police officer assigned to the school was notified by administrators that a backpack with a handgun was found unattended in a classroom, which had been taken to the office.

It led to a temporary lockdown of the school while the situation was investigated.

"The incident began when a backpack was found left behind in a classroom as classes dismissed from third period and students were moving to fourth period," Principal Kevin Carr wrote in a message to parents, noting that a staff member picked it up to determine its owner and found the gun inside when it was opened up.

"The school was immediately placed on lockdown, the backpack was given to police, and the substitute teacher was subsequently removed from another classroom."

The backpack was secured, according to a police spokesperson, and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was found inside.

Administrators and School Resource Officers were able to identify the backpack's owner as Derric Andre Simms, 45, who was an Anne Arundel County Public Schools substitute teacher.

The Baltimore resident was taken into custody and is facing weapons charges. Officials say that Simms has been banned from serving in any capacity in Anne Arundel County.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.